UPDATE 1-Twitter drops photos, videos from 140-character limit

May 24 User names and media attachments such as
photos and videos will no longer count toward the length of a
tweet, Twitter Inc said on Tuesday, but the
140-character limit will stay.
Twitter said the change, part of its efforts to simplify its
microblogging service, will come into effect in the next few
months.
"A few simple changes to make conversations on Twitter
easier! And no more removing characters for images or videos!"
Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said in a 115-character tweet. (bit.ly/1s78BmY)
The length of tweets was originally designed to include a
user's name and still fit within the 160-character SMS messaging
format used for mobile phones.
Additional changes include the ability to retweet and
quote-tweet a person's own posts.
Dorsey has said that the company, whose user growth has been
stagnating, would simplify its product to attract new users.
Links currently take up to 23 characters of a tweet,
limiting the commentary that users can offer when sharing
articles or other content.
Many Twitter users took to social media to cheer the change.
"Finally Twitter is making changes to its 140 characters
limit," wrote Hungry Panda (@KyaChalRahahain).
"Yes @twitter, that's what we're talking about!" tweeted
Robbie Redfearn (@rredfearn32).
Twitter's stock touched a record low at $13.72 on Tuesday
after brokerage MoffetNathanson downgraded it to "sell" from
"neutral."
