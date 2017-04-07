Twitter CEO forgoes compensation; long-time board member to leave

April 7 Twitter Inc's chief executive,
Jack Dorsey, continued to forego direct compensation and Peter
Fenton, a board member since 2009, will leave after the
company's annual meet in May, a regulatory filing showed on
Friday.
Fenton, who is a partner at venture capital firm Benchmark
Capital, will not seek re-election after his term expires, the
microblogging site said in the filing.
CEO Jack Dorsey's 2016 total compensation, which excluded
salary, bonus and stock and option awards, was $56,551 in 2016,
compared with $68,506 in 2015, according to the filing.
Anthony Noto, who took over as chief operating officer from
Adam Bain in November, received total compensation of $23.8
million in 2016, compared with $401,281 in 2015.
Noto is also the company's chief financial officer.
Twitter has been struggling to return to profitability and
in the fourth quarter posted the slowest revenue growth since it
went public four years ago.
