Twitter to upgrade some features to thwart cyber-bullying

Nov 15 Twitter, facing pressure for not doing
enough to curb abusive behavior on its platform, said on Tuesday
it would upgrade some features to better combat cyber-bullying.
The company said it would expand the "mute" option to allow
users to block tweets based on keywords, phrases and the content
of conversations from a user's notifications.
The "mute" option currently allows users to block tweets
from accounts.
The change will be rolled out to all users in the coming
days, Twitter said in a blog post. (bit.ly/2fVpQ6j)
Twitter, which has struggled to strike a balance between
free expression and blocking violent and hateful speech, has
come under increasing criticism following complaints from users
that they have been the target of abuse.
In July, Twitter permanently banned some user accounts for
harassment after Ghostbusters actor Leslie Jones left the site,
saying she had faced severe harassment.
Twitter said it would provide "a more direct way"
for users to flag abusive content, but didn't give details.
The company also said it had improved internal controls to
deal more effectively with abusive conduct reported by users.
