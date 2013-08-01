Government requests for Twitter users' data on the rise

| SAN FRANCISCO, July 31
SAN FRANCISCO, July 31 Twitter is under
increasing pressure from governments around the world to release
user's private information, with requests rising 40 percent in
the first six months of the year, the microblogging company said
Wednesday in its semi-annual transparency report.
The United States made three-quarters of the 1,157 data
requests during the six-month period, according to the San
Francisco-based company's report. (Report: transparency.twitter.com/)
Governments usually want the emails or IP addresses tied to
a Twitter account.
In one well-known case, a French court ordered Twitter in
February to turn over information about an anonymous account
that posted anti-Semitic tweets. Twitter, which had initially
resisted by arguing that the data was stored beyond French
jurisdiction in its California servers, ultimately complied in
June.
Efforts to censor Twitter content have also risen sharply,
the company said.
"Over the last six months, we have gone from withholding
content in two countries to withholding content (ranging from
hate speech to defamation) in seven countries," said Twitter
legal policy manager Jeremy Kessel.
Twitter was censored the most in Brazil, where courts issued
orders on nine occasions to remove a total of 39 defamatory
tweets.
The report did not include secret information requests
within the United Sates authorized under the Patriot Act, a law
enacted after the Sept. 11 attacks. U.S. companies are
prohibited from acknowledging the existence of data requests
made under those statutes.
Transparency reports such as the one published semi-annually
by Twitter have been a particularly contentious issue in Silicon
Valley in the wake of a series of leaks in June by former
security contractor Edward Snowden, who alleged that major
service providers including Google Inc, Facebook Inc
and Microsoft Corp systematically pass along
huge troves of user data to the National Security Agency.
The companies, which have denied the scope of Snowden's
allegations, have asked the U.S. government for permission to
reveal the precise number of national security requests they
receive in order to publicly argue that their cooperation with
the government has been relatively limited. The negotiations
between the companies, which include Twitter, remain ongoing,
but firms including Microsoft and Facebook released in June some
approximate figures of how many users have been affected by the
data dragnet cast by U.S. intelligence.
In the first half of the year, authorities in Japan, another
large Twitter user base, made 87 requests while U.K. agencies
filed 26. The majority of the requests come in the form of
court-issued subpoenas, Twitter said.