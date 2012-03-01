YOUR MONEY: Twitter is selling your data

By Mitch Lipka
March 1 Twitter users are about to become
major marketing fodder, as two research companies get set to
release information to clients who will pay for the privilege of
mining the data.
Boulder, Colorado-based Gnip Inc and DataSift Inc, based in
the U.K. and San Francisco, are licensed by Twitter to analyze
archived tweets and basic information about users, like
geographic location. DataSift announced this week that it will
release Twitter data in packages that will encompass the last
two years of activity for its customers to mine, while Gnip can
go back only 30 days.
"Harvesting what someone said a year or more ago is
game-changing," said Paul Stephens, director of policy and
advocacy for the Privacy Rights Clearinghouse in San Diego. As
details emerge on the kind of information being mined, he and
other privacy rights experts are concerned about the
implications of user information being released to businesses
waiting to pore through it with a fine-tooth comb.
"As we see Twitter grow and social media evolve, this will
become a bigger and bigger issue," said Graham Cluley, senior
technology consultant for British-based Internet security
company Sophos Ltd. "Online companies know which websites we
click on, which adverts catch our eye, and what we buy ...
increasingly, they're also learning what we're thinking. And
that's quite a spooky thought."
Twitter opted not to comment on the sale and deferred
questions to DataSift. In 2010, Twitter agreed to share all of
its tweets with the U.S. Library of Congress. Details of how
that information will be shared publicly are still in
development, but there are some stated restrictions, including a
six-month delay and a prohibition against using the information
for commercial purposes.
That's where DataSift comes in. More than 700 companies are
on a waiting list to try out its offering, DataSift CEO Rob
Bailey said in an interview with Reuters. Those who buy the data
will be able to see tweets on specific topics and even isolate
those views based on geography. Bailey, who is based in San
Francisco, said the effect is something like holding a huge
number of sporadic focus groups on brands or products.
For instance, Coca-Cola Co could look at what people
in Massachusetts are saying about its Coke Zero, or Starbucks
Corp could find out what people in Florida are saying
about caramel lattes. Companies can also look at how they have
responded to consumer complaints.
Gnip, which offers the short-term data package, said the
information collected -- which involves real-time viewing -- can
also be used during natural disasters to help rescuers, to
monitor illnesses such as a flu outbreak and to analyze stock
market sentiment.
No private conversations or deleted tweets can be accessed,
Bailey said. Companies want aggregated data, not to try to
figure out who said what to whom. "The only information that we
make available is what's public," Bailey added. "We do not sell
data for targeted advertising. I don't even know how that would
work."
A digital analytics expert said the biggest impact will be
for marketers. "The only privacy risk is marketers being able to
do more with the data, faster," said Thomas Bosilevac, director
of analytics for the digital marketing company Digitaria.
That doesn't mean everyone has to be happy about this. "It's
frustrating, and telling, that now marketers have greater access
to my old tweets than I do," said Rebecca Jeschke, digital
rights analyst and spokeswoman for the non-profit Electronic
Frontier Foundation. "However, this is perfectly legal, if
creepy. If you publish your tweets publicly, that allows all
sorts of folks to do all sorts of things with them."
For people concerned that something they said will come back
to haunt them, it's not too late to go back and delete old
tweets. DataSift is required to regularly update its files to
remove comments that have since been deleted. Unlike when you're
looking for someone else's tweets, users can always see their
own simply by clicking on the word "tweets."