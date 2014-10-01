Twitter grants $10 million to MIT for social data analysis, new tools

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 1 Twitter Inc on
Wednesday gave $10 million to the Massachusetts Institute of
Technology for research that would explore how people use and
achieve shared goals using social networks.
Over five years, the university's researchers will organize a
vast quantity of content from Twitter, Reddit and other online
forums and build new communication tools that journalists,
policy experts and researchers can use to uncover new patterns
and trends.
The new MIT lab is called the "Laboratory of Social
Machines."
MIT will access data from Gnip, a Twitter-owned website that
stores a vast database of historic tweets. Twitter has
previously awarded smaller sums of funding to academic
institutions in a program known as "Twitter Data Grants", but
the MIT grant is significant due to its size and scope.
There is an "openendness" to the research, said Deb Roy, an
associate professor at MIT's Media Lab, which is dedicated to
projects at the convergence of technology, science and design.
Roy said he has a close relationship with Twitter, in part
because his former company Bluefin Labs was acquired by Twitter
in 2013.
"Twitter has a special role to play in this concept of
social change," said Roy.
Roy said he hopes to understand how far certain messages
travel online, and the origins of rumors, opinions and ideas.
The research could yield new tools for the press as well as
people working on "gender equality and speech in the public
sphere," he said.
"Twitter is seizing the opportunity to go deeper into
research to understand the role Twitter and other platforms play
in the way people communicate, the effect that rapid and fluid
communication can have and apply those findings to complex
societal issues," said Twitter chief executive Dick Costolo in a
statement.
A Twitter spokeswoman said the company plans to invest more
funding into academic research and stressed that the data will
not be traced back to individual users.
(Reporting By Christina Farr; Editing by David Gregorio)