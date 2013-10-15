版本:
BRIEF-Twitter IPO tentatively scheduled for Nov 15-CNBC

NEW YORK Oct 15 * Twitter IPO date fluid but shares scheduled to trade first on Nov 15, price Nov 14-CNBC

