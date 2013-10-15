BRIEF-Twitter IPO tentatively scheduled for Nov 15-CNBC

BRIEF-Navigant enters into credit agreement with syndicate of bank lenders
* Navigant Consulting Inc - on March 28, 2017, co entered into a credit agreement with a syndicate of bank lenders - SEC filing
NEW YORK Oct 15 * Twitter IPO date fluid but shares scheduled to trade first on Nov 15, price Nov 14-CNBC
* Navigant Consulting Inc - on March 28, 2017, co entered into a credit agreement with a syndicate of bank lenders - SEC filing
* Inventure Foods reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
NEW DELHI, March 30 India's reaction to an Amazon.com website selling doormats resembling the country's flag involved an unprecedented public and private offensive against the U.S. company by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, a document shows.