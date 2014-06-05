Twitter in talks to buy online music firm SoundCloud - FT

June 5 Twitter Inc has been in talks
with Berlin-based online music platform SoundCloud in its
efforts to add a music service to its offering, the Financial
Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.
The microblogging site has weighed up deals worth billions
of dollars and has also considered buying music-streaming
service Spotify and internet-radio provider Pandora Media,
the newspaper said citing the people. (r.reuters.com/heh89v)
SoundCloud is an audio platform that enables people to
upload, record, promote and share their music.
The company has aggressively expanded its capabilities to
carry multimedia content. Last year, it acquired 'We Are
Hunted,' a three person music streaming-startup from Australia.
Twitter's renewed interest in music-streaming companies
comes after Apple acquired Beats, the headphones and
music-streaming firm founded by Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre, for $3
billion.
The Beats deal was seen as Apple's effort to jump-start an
uneven attempt to make headway in music streaming, the
fastest-growing segment of the market, as iTunes sales decline.
Pandora Media and Spotify have raced ahead while Apple's
eight-month-old iTunes Radio has not made much of a dent.
Twitter and SoundCloud could not be immediately reached for
comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
