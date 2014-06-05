UPDATE 1-Twitter in talks to buy online music firm SoundCloud - FT

(Adds SoundCloud response)
June 5 Microblogging platform Twitter Inc
has been in talks with Berlin-based audio sharing
website SoundCloud in its efforts to add a music service to its
offering, the Financial Times reported citing people familiar
with the matter.
Twitter has weighed up deals worth billions of dollars and
has also considered buying music-streaming service Spotify and
internet-radio provider Pandora Media Inc, the newspaper.
(r.reuters.com/heh89v)
SoundCloud is a platform that enables people to upload,
record, promote and share their music and other audio files.
The company has aggressively expanded its capabilities to
carry multimedia content. Last year, it acquired "We Are
Hunted," a three-person music streaming-startup from Australia.
SoundCloud declined to comment on the deal while Twitter did
not immediately respond to an email seeking comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.
Twitter's renewed interest in music-streaming companies
comes after Apple Inc acquired Beats, the headphones
and music-streaming firm founded by Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre,
for $3 billion.
The Beats deal was seen as Apple's effort to jumpstart an
uneven attempt to make headway in music streaming, the
fastest-growing segment of the market, as iTunes sales decline.
Pandora Media and Spotify have raced ahead while Apple's
eight-month-old iTunes Radio has not made much of a dent.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier and Joyjeet Das)