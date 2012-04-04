Twitter heads to Motown to be closer to automakers

* Twitter opens new office in Detroit
* 'Handful' of employees will target auto clients
* Detroit leaders working on fix for financial crisis
DETROIT, April 4 Twitter, looking for better
proximity to car companies with hefty ad budgets, said Wednesday
it will open an office in Detroit just as the city's elected
leaders scramble to avoid bankruptcy or a state takeover.
The San Francisco social media firm has located an office in
the Motor City following a notable financial recovery by General
Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler from
years of painful restructuring and depressed auto sales. Google
Inc made a big splash in Detroit a couple years ago
when it opened offices in a nearby suburb.
Robert Weeks, a spokesman for Twitter, said the company will
have a "handful" of employees in Detroit, and their efforts will
be aimed at working with automotive brands and advertising
agencies. He said the company is "happy to play a role in
downtown Detroit's digital renaissance."
Twitter also has Midwest offices in Chicago and Cincinnati.
The expansion comes at a period when Twitter, founded in
2006, has aggressively sought to boost revenue by selling
"promoted Tweets" after years of largely ignoring advertisers.
Promoted tweets are advertisements that are inserted in a
user's stream of messages on Twitter - analogous to a Web page
that features pop-up ads.
In recent months, Twitter has rolled out a self-serve
advertising platform for small businesses, while its sales staff
have crisscrossed the country wooing marketing executives at
large corporations, from media conglomerates to financial firms
and now Detroit car makers.
Detroit's Big 3 and their vast chain of suppliers and
dealers spend billions annually on advertising. The companies
also employ a vast arsenal of social media techniques, including
heavy use of Facebook, in their attempt to court buyers.
Twitter plans to locate the office in Detroit's downtown
district, near other businesses that have recently expanded,
including insurance companies, investment firms and advertising
agencies. Dan Gilbert, founder of Detroit-based Quicken Loans
Inc, has been a major player behind attracting the interest of
nonmanufacturing companies to Motown and was influential in
bringing Twitter to Detroit instead of to a suburban location.
Unlike much of Detroit's city limits, known for blight,
crime and a lack of sufficient city services, the downtown
region stretching from the Detroit River up through the historic
Woodward corridor is showing signs of economic revival.
Twitter's move comes as elected officials in Detroit and the
state of Michigan rush to craft a financial fix to avoid running
out of money next month. Detroit has been plagued by population
decline and a shrinking in the business community, leading to
revenue decline and financial crisis.
In order to lift revenue, Detroit's city council this week
voted to double corporate income taxes, to 2 percent of income
from 1 percent.
The Detroit auto industry, meanwhile, has rebounded in
recent years following a half-decade of job cuts, red ink and
several high-profile bankruptcies. A strong U.S. car market and
healthier balance sheets have led to big profits at GM and Ford.
Automotive clients are known for having deep pockets and an
appetite for creativity. However, vendors to car companies are
subject to abrupt slowdowns caused by the cyclical nature of the
global auto industry.