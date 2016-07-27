Disappointing earnings revive speculation on Twitter's future

| SAN FRANCISCO, July 27
disappointed investors yet again on Tuesday with second-quarter
earnings that missed estimates and a lower-than-expected
outlook, reviving chatter about a possible sale of the company
and the future of Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey.
With the stock falling almost 15 percent Wednesday, Twitter
shares are down 50 percent since Dorsey returned last summer to
the helm of the social media company he co-founded.
Twitter continues to show almost no growth in its user base
of a little over 300 million, an ominous sign, and advertising
revenues are showing surprising softness; the company cuts its
forward revenue estimate for the next quarter to $590 million-
$610 million, while analysts had been expecting $681 million.
At a market cap of about $11 billon, compared with more than
$40 billion at its peak, Twitter could now be a more attractive
takeover target. CNBC commentator Jim Cramer, for one, suggested
that Twitter could be rolled into the combined Yahoo-AOL.
Verizon, which owns AOL, this week said it would buy Yahoo
for $4.8 billion. Google, Disney and
Apple have also been mentioned as possible acquirers of
Twitter over the years.
Twitter surged briefly earlier this month after Microsoft
announced its acquisition of LinkedIn, as investors
hoped for a similar deal for Twitter.
Still, a person close to the board said it was highly
unlikely that there would be any move to oust Dorsey or actively
seek a sale of the company anytime soon. Dorsey also serves as
CEO of payment company Square, a dual role that many have
questioned.
The live-streaming video deals with the major sports
leagues that Dorsey and his executive team touted in an investor
call Tuesday could add to the company's appeal, said James
Cakmak, analyst at Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
"The good news is these content deals could potentially make
(Twitter) a more attractive acquisition target for a media
company looking to expand digital distribution," he said.
Twitter has struggled to translate its high public profile
into the kind of user growth that has propelled Facebook,
which now boasts 1.71 billion customers. The company has also
suffered from management turmoil since its earliest days; former
CEO Dick Costolo, who was credited with quickly building the
company's advertising operations, resigned under pressure last
June.
Twitter's board of directors has been reconstituted under
Dorsey, with the addition of former Google executive Omid
Kordestani as executive chairman and new members including
former Facebook CTO Bret Taylor, U.K. internet entrepreneur
Martha Lane Fox and BET Networks chair Debra Lee.
Dorsey outlined a turnaround plan earlier this year to focus
on five areas: Twitter's core service, live-streaming video,
nurturing the site's "creators and influencers," creating an
environment in which users feel safe and building better
relations with third-party developers.
Some analysts say Dorsey needs more time to reap the
benefits of his turnaround plan, but patience is waning.
Robert Peck, analyst at SunTrust, pointed to several big
concerns: lack of any uptick in user numbers or engagement,
faltering ad sales, and questions about the company's
competitiveness in live video given rival initiatives by
Facebook and Alphabet Inc's YouTube.
When analysts asked Dorsey on Tuesday the value in remaining
an independent company, he said that "there's so much farther
for us to go" as a company and business of importance.
"I have a lot of confidence in our ability and that our five
priorities are the right ones," he said.
(Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Jonathan Weber and
Bernard Orr)