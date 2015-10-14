UPDATE 5-Twitter poaches Google executive Kordestani for chairman post

* Kordestani's business acumen seen complementing CEO
* Kordestani joined Google as 11th employee in 1999
* Twitter shares gain about 1 pct
(Updates share price, adds details on Kordestani's role)
By Abhirup Roy and Yasmeen Abutaleb
BENGALURU/SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 14 Twitter Inc
lured Google Inc executive Omid Kordestani to become
the social media company's executive chairman, the latest step
in the company's turnaround efforts under Jack Dorsey, who last
week was named permanent CEO.
Kordestani's extensive sales experience could prove a good
counterpoint to Twitter co-founder Dorsey's product knowledge
and vision, analysts said.
"It's rare you get to be at a company with an amazing
business that's also transforming the world," Kordestani
tweeted. "I've had good fortune to be at three: Netscape,
@google, and now @twitter."
Kordestani, most recently senior adviser at Google, will
join Twitter's board and will have an operational role at the
company, a Twitter spokeswoman said. That will include help with
board and employee recruiting and advising executive leadership.
Twitter said last week it would hire an outsider as chairman
to allay concerns about Dorsey's dual role as head of mobile
payments company Square Inc, which is reportedly planning an
IPO.
"It's quite a coup," said James Cordwell, analyst at
Atlantic Equities. "He was very well-respected at Google."
Twitter shares, which are down 18 percent this year, were up
about 1 percent in afternoon trading.
The announcement could lead to other changes to the board,
long criticized for having too many former Twitter CEOs, an
excess that investors and analysts said had hampered the
company's ability to attract executives and high-level
employees.
Kordestani, 51, joined Google as its 11th employee in 1999
and stayed for 10 years. After a few years away, he returned
full-time in October 2014 as chief business officer.
He became a senior adviser in August, helping the company
through its rebranding as Alphabet Inc.
Twitter is working to reignite growth after last quarter
reporting its slowest rise in monthly average users since going
public in 2013. On Tuesday, it announced plans to lay off up to
8 percent of its workforce, mostly engineers and product
employees.
"(Kordestani) has incredible business acumen and can help
fine-tune the strategy and attract talent to Twitter," said
James Cakmak, analyst at Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
At one point, Google was rumored to be interested in buying
Twitter. The two companies have struck partnerships in recent
months, including showing Tweets in search results and allowing
advertisers to use Google's DoubleClick service to buy and
measure ad views on Twitter.
Twitter did not disclose Kordestani's pay. He received a $60
million equity award from Google in 2014, plus a one-time
supplemental equity award worth $65 million. He also received a
bonus of $5 million when he returned as chief business officer.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy, Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru
and Yasmeen Abutaleb in San Francisco; Writing by Robin Paxton;
Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and Christian Plumb)