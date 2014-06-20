Twitter splits former COO's duties between two execs

June 19 Twitter Inc split the roles of
recently departed chief operating officer, Ali Rowghani, at a
time when the microblogging site is seeking to revive slowing
user growth.
Adam Bain is in charge of revenue and partnerships while
Gabriel Stricker is responsible for marketing and media,
according to their latest Twitter profiles.
The social media company's web site shows Bain's role as
president of global revenue, while Stricker is vice president of
marketing and communications.
Technology news website Re/code earlier reported about the
management changes on Thursday. (on.recode.net/1l9gjX0)
Twitter could not be immediately reached for comment outside
of regular U.S. business hours.
Rowghani, once seen as an influential No. 2 who oversaw
Twitter's product development, finances and deal making,
departed after clashing with Chief Executive Dick Costolo over
whether he should continue to oversee product innovation.
A second consecutive quarter of lackluster user growth by
Twitter is testing the patience of investors. Twitter also
raised concerns by saying its 255 million monthly users appeared
to be checking the service less frequently than a year ago.
Twitter shares, which closed at $38.90 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Thursday, have lost about 42 percent of their value
since the beginning of the year.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora and Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)