Twitter launches photo color filters to battle Instagram, Facebook

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 10 Twitter on Monday
introduced the ability to add color filters to user-uploaded
photos, a step that sharpened its budding rivalry with Facebook
Inc.
Twitter's filters mimic the popular feature that has defined
Instagram, the booming photo service acquired by Facebook this
year for $715 million.
Although the new filters represent a modest product
announcement affecting a small slice of Twitter's overall user
experience, the move carries symbolic weight in the escalating
battle between Facebook and Twitter for dominance in the social
media sector.
Twitter's new release came days after Instagram unexpectedly
said it would no longer allow Twitter to display Instagram
photos within Twitter messages. The reason, Instagram CEO Kevin
Systrom said, was to drive visitors to Instagram's own website.
Although Systrom told Reuters last week he had no specific
plans to disclose how he plans to monetize his service, analysts
say Instagram would be a rich vein of advertising revenue for
Facebook when, not if, the world's No 1 social network decides
to tap it.
Twitter said its new features are powered by Aviary, a New
York-based company that develops image-editing software for
photo-sharing platforms like Flickr, among others.
Since social networks began supporting photo integration in
recent years, the medium has proved massively popular to users,
while video-sharing, for instance, has not quite caught on.
Bijan Sabet, an early Twitter investor, said the emotive
quality of photos were on display on election night in November,
when an image of President Obama hugging his wife Michelle sent
the moment he claimed victory, broke the record as the most
widely circulated tweet of all time.
"From ordinary life to these special moments with artists,
celebrities, or politicians, photos have always been this
special thing for Twitter," said Sabet, a partner at Spark
Capital, the Boston venture capital firm that also holds a stake
in Aviary and brought the two companies together for the
partnership talks.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg similarly argued for the
importance of photo-sharing when he shocked Silicon Valley
earlier this year by making an offer to Instagram valued at the
time at $1 billion.
"Providing the best photo sharing experience is one reason
why so many people love Facebook and we knew it would be worth
bringing these two companies together," he wrote in a Facebook
post justifying the deal.
Twitter's new photo effects will be incorporated as part of
an update to the Twitter's iPhone and Android apps, available
beginning Monday, the company said.