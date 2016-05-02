Twitter lawsuit partly dismissed over U.S. information requests

BRIEF-ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
* ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
SAN FRANCISCO May 2 A U.S. judge on Monday partly dismissed a lawsuit filed by Twitter Inc in which the social media company argued it should be allowed to publicly disclose more details about requests for information it receives from the U.S. government.
U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California also gave Twitter the opportunity to re-file its lawsuit to include more details about government decision-making, in order to try to move its claims forward. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Bill Rigby)
CHICAGO, Jan 17 Caesars Entertainment Corp's main operating unit won court approval on Tuesday for a plan to shed $10 billion of debt and end a contentious $18 billion bankruptcy filed nearly two years ago to the day.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared divided as it weighed whether people who have filed for bankruptcy can sue companies that attempted to collect old debt from them that was not required to be paid back because of state statutes of limitations.