Hackers target Twitter, access about 250,000 user accounts

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 1 Anonymous hackers have
targeted Twitter this week and gained access to roughly 250,000
user accounts though only "limited information" such as email
addresses was compromised, the microblog said on Friday.
Twitter has already reset passwords for affected users, and
will notify them soon, it said in a blog post. The cyberattacks
come days after the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal
revealed they had been the target of a well-coordinated hacking
effort.
"This attack was not the work of amateurs, and we do not
believe it was an isolated incident," Twitter said. "The
attackers were extremely sophisticated, and we believe other
companies and organizations have also been recently similarly
attacked."