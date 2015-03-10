Twitter opens Hong Kong office, gains China foothold

| BEIJING, March 10
Twitter Inc has
opened a Hong Kong office, its first in the Greater China
region, the company whose microblogging services are blocked on
the mainland said on Tuesday.
The office, to be headed by Twitter executive Peter
Greenberger, will allow the San Francisco-based company to tap
China for advertising revenue, the company said, even if
Internet users on the mainland cannot see those ads.
Twitter collected $479 million in fourth-quarter revenue
from advertisers who paid to inject their ads, known as
"promoted tweets", into Twitter users' timelines. The company
has 288 million users worldwide.
China's censors have blocked Twitter's microblog since 2009
along with U.S. social media platform Facebook Inc and
Google Inc's YouTube.
Beijing officials say this censorship is necessary to
maintain social order. Twitter was credited with helping fuel
the popular uprisings in the Middle East and has maintained a
stridently pro-free speech stance to the extent that it has
attracted international criticism for failing to police sexist
and racist abuse.
Despite the ban, Chinese companies including Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd and the state-owned Xinhua news
agency use Twitter's microblogging service to reach a global
audience.
Last year, the company downplayed suggestions it would seek
to enter China, citing political hurdles.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)