Twitter to open office in Hong Kong early next year - WSJ

Nov 6 Twitter Inc plans to open an
office in Hong Kong early next year to serve greater China and
tap advertising revenue from Chinese companies, the Wall Street
Journal reported.
The office is set to open in the first quarter of 2015 and
will mainly house sales staff, Shailesh Rao, Twitter's vice
president for Asia Pacific, the Americas and emerging markets,
told The Wall Street Journal.
Twitter has been blocked by Chinese censors since 2009.
Even if it does not establish an official presence in China,
Twitter has avenues to make money from China. For instance,
Twitter's subsidiary MoPub, which serves up ads inside mobile
apps, counts many small Chinese app developers among its
customers, while Beijing-based PC-maker Lenovo Group Ltd
is an advertiser on Twitter itself.
The Hong Kong office will be headed by Peter Greenberger,
Twitter's Singapore-based director of sales for emerging
markets. Greenberger earlier led Twitter's Washington, D.C.
sales team focusing on political campaigns, the Journal said.
