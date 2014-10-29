UPDATE 3-IBM, Twitter to partner on business data analytics

(Adds analyst comment, background on IBM and apple deal and
clarifies that Reuters' parent company also sells twitter data)
By Marina Lopes
WASHINGTON Oct 29 International Business
Machines Corp on Wednesday announced a partnership with
Twitter to help shape business decisions using data
collected from tweets worldwide.
IBM will help businesses predict trends in the marketplace
and consumer sentiment about products and brands and will train
10,000 employees to consult businesses on the best use of
Twitter data.
IBM chief executive Ginni Rometty has been trying to shift
the 100-year-old company's focus away from commoditized hardware
to higher-value cloud and data analytics products.
In July, IBM announced a partnership with Apple Inc
to offer iPads and iPhones loaded with applications geared
towards enterprise clients.
"Here we are seeing an alignment of old tech and new tech
companies. It is the second such deal that IBM has announced in
the last couple months. They realize they don't have all the
answers and a lot of other companies have asset offerings that
can be matched well," said Scott Kessler, analyst at S&P Capital
IQ in New York.
In April, Twitter acquired social data provider Gnip to
burrow into the 500 million tweets sent daily on its network.
Enterprise clients will now be able to filter the data based
on geography, public biographical information and the emotion
expressed in the tweet.
The company previously allowed third-party companies such as
Gnip, Datasift and Dataminr to buy access to tweets and re-sell
that data to corporate clients.
Reuters' parent company, Thomson Reuters, also
sells sentiment analysis of Twitter data, which monitors the
emotional sentiment behind tweets towards topics and companies.
While other data analysis software for businesses exists,
Twitter hopes the partnership with IBM's established businesses
will draw in customers.
IBM plans to offer Twitter data as part of its analytics
services delivered through cloud computing, including cognitive
computing.
Software developers will also be able to use Twitter data in
applications they are building using IBM's Bluemix and Watson
Developer Cloud offering.
"Data is the phenomenon of our time," said IBM's Rometty.
"Twitter has created something extraordinary. When you bring
this together with other kinds of information and leverage IBM's
innovations in analytics, Watson and cloud, business
decision-making will never be the same," she told an event
announcing the launch.
"This is a huge milestone for Twitter," said Twitter CEO
Dick Costolo, adding:
"IBM brings a unique ability to integrate complex systems
and data to help clients make better business decisions."
IBM shares ended off 0.9 percent at $163.46 while Twitter
shares dipped to close down 3.9 percent to $42.08.
(Additional reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by
James Dalgleish)