IBM and Twitter announce data analytics partnership

WASHINGTON Oct 29 International Business
Machines Corp announced on Wednesday a partnership with
Twitter to use data collected from tweets published
around the world to help shape business decisions.
Twitter will work with IBM's data analytics offerings to
trace customer sentiment about brands, help customers engage
with products and help business leaders make decisions about the
size of inventory and types of products launched.
"Data is the phenomenon of our time," said IBM chief
executive Ginni Rometty.
"Twitter has created something extraordinary. When you bring
this together with other kinds of information and leverage IBM's
innovations in analytics, Watson and cloud, business decision
making will never be the same," she said at a company event
announcing the launch.
IBM shares were flat at $163.77
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)