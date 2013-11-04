UPDATE 1-Twitter to close IPO books early on strong demand -sources

By Olivia Oran
Nov 4 Twitter Inc is set
to close the books on its $1.75-billion initial public offering
a day earlier than scheduled, on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. ET (1700
GMT), amid strong demand for shares, two sources with knowledge
of the process said.
The microblogging network still intends to price shares on
Wednesday, which will commence trading on the New York Stock
Exchange on Thursday, said the sources, who declined to be named
because the process is not public.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc is leading Twitter's initial
public offering, alongside Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan
Chase & Co.
A spokesperson for Goldman declined to comment. A
spokesperson for Twitter could not be reached immediately for
comment.
Twitter said Monday it was boosting the price range of its
IPO to $23 to $25 a share from an earlier range of $17 to $20
per share. It intends to sell 70 million shares.
Twitter is seeking to avoid making some of the mistakes that
plagued Facebook during its IPO debut in May 2012, and
analysts have said the company has been conservative with its
IPO pricing.
Facebook had raised both the price range and the number of
shares it sold, and its stock quickly fell below its offer price
following its trading debut, recovering only a year later.
This year is shaping up to be the strongest for U.S. initial
public offerings since 2007, with more than 178 companies going
public, according to Thomson Reuters data.