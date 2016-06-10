Instagram attracting more advertising than Twitter -survey

| SAN FRANCISCO, June 9
SAN FRANCISCO, June 9 Advertising agencies are
for the first time turning to Instagram more frequently
than Twitter for social media ad campaigns, a survey
released Thursday showed, a further indication of weakness in an
ad sales operation that has been one of the few bright spots for
Twitter.
The survey, from a unit of Comcast called Strata, came the
same week Twitter Inc said its head of product, who took over
the team in September, was leaving. The research firm eMarketer
said earlier this month that Snapchat was on pace to surpass
Twitter in U.S. active users, highlighting the threat Twitter
faces from faster-growing competitors.
Amid Twitter's ongoing struggles with stagnant user growth,
management turmoil and a tumbling stock price, the advertising
operations under chief operating office Adam Bain had been a
relative oasis of stability. Bain, who joined the company in
2010, helped build Twitter from scratch to more than $1 billion
revenue in just over three years.
But cracks in the ad business began to emerge in the
company's first-quarter earnings report, in which it missed its
numbers due to weaker-than-expected spending by big advertisers
and provided a weak revenue forecast. The stock has fallen 15
percent since the April earnings announcement and closed
Wednesday at $14.60 - far below its $26 IPO price in November of
2013.
The Strata survey asked 83 advertising agencies which social
platform their clients preferred for social media campaigns.
Sixty-three percent of advertisers said they were most likely to
use photo-sharing app Instagram, compared with 56 percent who
said they would use social network Twitter. Facebook dominated,
with 96 percent of advertisers saying they were likely to use
it.
Twitter rejected the survey results, pointing to a 2015
study by Advertiser Perceptions that showed 37 percent of
advertisers intended to buy ads on Twitter, compared with 28
percent on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook. The same study
showed that 46 percent were considering buying ads on Twitter
compared with 41 percent on Instagram.
"The data presented in this survey couldn't be farther from
the truth," a Twitter spokesperson said. "We have close
relationships with our agency clients and continue to hear that
Twitter offers the most powerful creative canvas."
Still, the survey shows the growing power of Instagram,
which has the benefit of using Facebook's advertising technology
and has been rolling out features that make it more useful for
sharing news and activity updates that are the bread and butter
of Twitter. Instagram has more than 200,000 advertisers compared
with Twitter's 130,000.
"We're seeing almost all of our clients shifting if not all
of their budgets, then most of their budgets from Twitter to
Instagram," said Chris Gilbert, senior social strategist at
digital agency Kettle, which works mostly with fashion brands.
"Marketers typically want to be where the audience is."
Some ad agencies said their clients are shifting more of
their budgets to Instagram because it has more users - more than
400 million compared with 310 million on Twitter - and because
Facebook's ad technology allows them to target highly specific
audiences.
"We've had more emphasis on Instagram for the last year,"
said Jason Peterson, chief creative officer at ad agency Havas
Worldwide North America.
Instagram declined to comment on the Strata survey.
(Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Edited by Jonathan Weber and
Andrew Hay)