版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 23日 星期三 06:05 BJT

Twitter obtains $1 billion credit line

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 22 Twitter Inc has obtained a $1 billion credit line, an expected move before an initial public offering, the company disclosed Tuesday in newly amended IPO filings.

No amounts have been drawn under the credit facility, Twitter said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐