Twitter obtains $1 billion credit line

US STOCKS-Wall St ends down; geopolitical risks weigh ahead of earnings
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 22 Twitter Inc has obtained a $1 billion credit line, an expected move before an initial public offering, the company disclosed Tuesday in newly amended IPO filings.
No amounts have been drawn under the credit facility, Twitter said.
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday
* United Bankshares-on April 7, filed amendment to articles of incorporation to increase number of authorized shares of co's stock to 200 million shares
* EEStor Corporation says it intends to proceed with a non-brokered private placement of units to raise gross proceeds of up to c$3 million