Early Twitter investors double down on consumer Web start-ups

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 5 For Twitter Inc's
early venture capital backers, some of whom stand to make over
500 times their investment when the company goes public, now is
a time not just to celebrate but increase their stakes in mobile
and social media.
Take Bijan Sabet, the partner at Spark Capital who led his
firm's investment in Twitter in 2008. At the time, according to
a person familiar with the matter, Twitter was valued at $100
million. This week, the company is seeking a valuation of up to
$13.6 billion in its initial public offering.
"Most of what I've been doing," Sabet said in a phone
interview, "is being hyperfocused on consumer Web and mobile
products."
That includes investing in some of the same people who
brought him Twitter. One of them was Lift, a mobile phone app
that promotes positive habits, which grew out of the Obvious
Corp, the incubator created last year by Twitter co-founders Biz
Stone and Evan Williams.
In May, Sabet invested in Stone's latest venture, Jelly,
which has not announced details of its business except that it
plays into consumer- and mobile-oriented themes - and takes its
inspiration from the brain of jellyfish.
"For the past 700 million years, this decentralized
structure has been wildly successful," Stone wrote in a blog
post about his new venture.
Mike Maples, the managing partner of Floodgate Fund who
invested $25,000 in Twitter in 2007, when the company was valued
at $25 million, said he is developing a strong interest in what
he calls programmable services.
By that, he means efforts to use the Internet to organize
everything from a ride to running errands. He has invested in
the ride-sharing firm Lyft and the odd-job platform Taskrabbit.
Perhaps the archetype of this type of investment is a
Floodgate portfolio company called IFTTT, which stands for "If
This, Then That." The start-up allows people to set up ongoing
pattern-based services. If someone is tagged in a Facebook
photo, for example, the service could automatically send
him or her a text message.
An important element of Maples' strategy is the medium. Over
time, the devices tied into programmable services will broaden
to include almost any surface - not just phones, but anything
from glass to a road sign to a countertop.
"Glass is the new paper," Maples said.
In a similar consumer vein, George Zachary of Charles River
Ventures has invested in Pebble, the smartwatch company, and
Udacity, the online education company. His original investment
in Twitter was $250,000 in the 2007 funding round.
He does not plan to stick to consumer companies, or any
particular theme at all.
"We don't have microtheses about what we should invest in,"
Zachary said. "If you have very fine-grained theses, it's easy
to miss big opportunities."
Zachary's portfolio includes helpdesk service Zendesk, which
analysts expect to hold an IPO next year. Business-network
software company Yammer, another of his investments, was bought
by Microsoft Corp last year in a $1.2 billion deal that
earned Charles River a $200 million return, he said.
At Union Square Ventures, which backed Twitter starting from
2007, investments are very network-focused, befitting the theme
partner and lead Twitter investor Fred Wilson articulated in a
blog post about networks replacing hierarchies. Think Edmodo, a
social learning network, or LendingClub, which allows individual
borrowers and lenders to connect directly.
None of the earliest investors in Twitter are selling
shares in the IPO, although Union Square and Spark had sold some
shares previously. Despite their continued faith in social
media, none claim to have anticipated the level of Twitter's
breakout success.
"I always felt like it was going to be a very important
company," Sabet said. "The level of where it is today, it would
be inaccurate to say I saw all that coming."