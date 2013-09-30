Twitter to make IPO filing public this week -Quartz

NEW YORK, Sept 29 Twitter Inc plans to make its
IPO filing public this week, news website Quartz reported on
Sunday, citing a person familiar with the social media network's
plan.
Twitter, which is expected to be valued at up to $15
billion, filed with U.S. regulators on Sept. 12 to go public,
but did so confidentially and without providing a timeline under
a process available to emerging growth companies.
Quartz said that Twitter's IPO could still be delayed by a
variety of factors, from changes to the prospectus to market
conditions, to a potential shutdown of the U.S. government.
Representatives for Twitter did not immediately respond to a
request seeking comment on the Quartz report.
Twitter is leaning toward picking the New York Stock
Exchange over Nasdaq for its highly anticipated
initial public offering, a person familiar with the matter said
last week.
Another person familiar with the matter said earlier this
month that Twitter aimed for its shares to trade in the stock
market before the U.S. holiday of Thanksgiving on Nov. 28, a
timeline also reported by Quartz on Sunday.