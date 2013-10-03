Twitter unveils IPO filing, aims to raise $1 bln

BRIEF-Sprott to sell Canadian diversified fund business to management-led group
* Sprott to sell canadian diversified fund business to management-led group
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 3 Twitter Inc will seek to raise $1 billion in the largest Silicon Valley IPO since Facebook Inc's 2012 coming-out party, according to an IPO filing made public on Thursday.
The eight-year-old service, the preferred communications tool for celebrities and politicians alike, gave potential investors their first glance at its financials.
Twitter intends to list common stock under the symbol "TWTR."
* Sprott to sell canadian diversified fund business to management-led group
* Starcore international mines ltd- has repaid outstanding secured bonds in aggregate principal amount of cdn$4.5 million
* Mckesson Canada announces plan to acquire Uniprix, strengthening the future of independent pharmacy in quebec