2013年 10月 4日

Twitter unveils IPO filing, aims to raise $1 bln

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 3 Twitter Inc will seek to raise $1 billion in the largest Silicon Valley IPO since Facebook Inc's 2012 coming-out party, according to an IPO filing made public on Thursday.

The eight-year-old service, the preferred communications tool for celebrities and politicians alike, gave potential investors their first glance at its financials.

Twitter intends to list common stock under the symbol "TWTR."
