公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 16日 星期三 05:33 BJT

Twitter to list on NYSE, more than doubles quarterly revenue

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 15 Social networking website Twitter Inc, which said on Tuesday it would list its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange, more than doubled its third quarter revenue to $168.6 million.

But the company widened its net loss to $64.6 million in the September quarter compared with $21.6 million a year earlier, according to an amended IPO filing.

