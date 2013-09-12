版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 13日 星期五 05:09 BJT

Twitter says files confidentially for IPO

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 12 Twitter Inc has confidentially submitted a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ahead of a planned initial public offering, the company said Thursday in a tweet.

A Twitter spokesman, who confirmed the authenticity of the tweet, declined further comment.

