TAKE A LOOK-Twitter raises top end of IPO price range

Nov 4 Twitter Inc raised the top end of its IPO price
range by 25 percent on Monday and will close its books a day early, signaling
strong demand for the most closely watched Silicon Valley debut since Facebook
Inc last year.
LATEST STORIES
Twitter boosts IPO range amid strong investor demand
In patent showdown, IBM's arsenal dwarfs Twitter's
U.S. options exchanges set to list Twitter options on Nov. 15
Half of U.S. adult Twitter users consume news on the platform
EARLIER STORIES
Twitter roadshow: less exuberance, more 'nuts and bolts'
Twitter updates risk factor in IPO filing to include IBM
Twitter goes for more eye-catching look
Twitter hit with $124 mln lawsuit over private stock sale
Twitter's "anti-Facebook" IPO tactics win over some investors
Aiming to avoid Facebook chaos, NYSE runs Twitter IPO test
ANALYSIS
Facebook's ad warning sounds a note of caution for Twitter
BREAKINGVIEWS
Twitter's new $1.75 bln IPO value: Hype or spot on?
Twitter may grow fat and happy on low-patent diet