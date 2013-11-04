Half of U.S. adult Twitter users consume news on the platform

Nov 4 About half of all adult Twitter
users in the United States said they get news through the social
media platform, mainly on mobile devices, according to a new
survey.
The report by the Pew Research Center in collaboration with
the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation was released on
Monday. The results are based on a the survey of more than 5,000
U.S. adults including Twitter and Facebook users.
Twitter users who consume news on the platform - defined as
information about events and issues that involve more than just
family or friends - represent only 8 percent of the U.S. adult
population.
Almost half of all U.S. adults on Facebook use the social
media platform founded by Mark Zuckerberg to consume news as
well, according to a study from the Pew Research Center released
two weeks ago. But that group represent nearly one-third of all
U.S. adults.
Twitter has about 200 million users worldwide, while
Facebook has 1 billion.
The survey also underscores how young people consume news
because almost half of Twitter news users are between the ages
of 18 and 29.
Breaking news or topics of interest can explode on Twitter
with millions of tweets covering events ranging from the
Newtown, Connecticut shootings to the Supreme Court decision on
same-sex marriage.
Twitter just named NBC News digital executive Vivian
Schiller as head of news to act as a liaison between Twitter and
news organizations.
The network known for short messages of up to 140 characters
is preparing to make one of the most closely watched initial
public offerings later this week. It raised the price range for
its IPO by 25 percent earlier on Monday, valuing the company at
up to $13.6 billion.