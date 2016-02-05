REFILE-Twitter suspends over 125,000 accounts for 'promoting terrorist acts'

(Corrects dateline to Feb 5 from Feb 4)
Feb 5 Twitter Inc said it had suspended
over 125,000 accounts since mid-2015 for "threatening or
promoting terrorist acts, primarily related to ISIS."
The microblogging service provider said in a blog on Friday
that it had increased the size of the teams that review reports
of such activity, reducing the response time significantly. (bit.ly/1KvrmZ5)
The company said it was seeing results, including an
increase in account suspensions and "this type of activity"
shifting away from Twitter.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)