Twitter co-founder puts social twist on search with new mobile service

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 7 One of the creators of
Twitter Inc unveiled a new mobile service called Jelly
on Tuesday, hoping for another hit product in what has become an
increasingly crowded field of social and mobile products.
The Jelly smartphone app seeks to improve the way people
search for and find information, by querying people instead of
Internet search engines.
"Everyone is mobile, everyone is connected. So if you have a
question, there's somebody out there that knows the answer,"
said Biz Stone, the CEO and co-founder of Jelly in a video on
the company's website. Stone was among the team that in 2006
created Twitter, the social network and microblogging service
that had a blockbuster initial public offering in November.
Shares of Twitter, which has more than 230 million monthly
users but has yet to earn a profit, have surged about 145
percent from their offering price.
Stone left Twitter in June 2011. Among the backers of the
new company are Twitter co-founders Jack Dorsey and Evan
Williams, venture capital investor Reid Hoffman, as well as U2
frontman Bono and former Vice President of the United States Al
Gore.
The new service, which is available free for devices based
on Apple's iOS and Google Inc's Android operating
systems, lets users submit questions to the network of friends
that they have on social services such as Twitter or Facebook
Inc. Users can send a text query or circle something in a
photo they've taken to ask for help identifying the object or
for more information about it.
Jelly became available for download on Tuesday.
A number of other services including Quora, founded by
former Facebook employees, Ask.com and Yahoo Inc's
Answers also let users query people for more information. Many
people also use Facebook to get recommendations and questions
answered by their friends.