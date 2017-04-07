UPDATE 4-Twitter pulls lawsuit over anti-Trump account, says summons withdrawn

(Adds letters from three lawmakers)
By David Ingram
SAN FRANCISCO, April 7 Twitter Inc on
Friday dropped a lawsuit it filed the previous day against the
U.S. Homeland Security Department, saying the government had
withdrawn a summons for records about who was behind an account
critical of President Donald Trump.
A lawyer for the social media company, Mark Flanagan, wrote
in court papers that a U.S. Justice Department lawyer told
Twitter about the withdrawal of the summons on Friday and that
the demand "no longer has any force or effect." (tmsnrt.rs/2oKlWnk)
It was not immediately clear why the government had
withdrawn the summons, or whether it had closed an investigation
it said it was conducting. The Justice Department, which defends
federal agencies in court, declined to comment. The Homeland
Security Department, which issued the summons, had no immediate
comment.
The abrupt end to the dispute may indicate that Justice
Department lawyers did not like their chances of succeeding in a
fight about speech rights, said Jamie Lee Williams, a staff
attorney at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, which advocates
for digital rights.
"It seemed like a blatant attempt to censor or chill the
people behind this account, or to retaliate against people who
are speaking out against this administration," Williams said.
"This could have been a huge loss for the administration in
court," she added.
Twitter cited freedom of speech as a basis for not turning
over records about the account, @ALT_uscis. The people behind
the account have not disclosed their identities, but the use of
"ALT" with a government agency acronym has led many to assume
government employees are behind such tweets.
The lawsuit said the account "claims to be" the work of at
least one federal immigration employee. (tmsnrt.rs/2p6CnXp)
The acronym U.S. CIS refers to U.S. Citizenship and
Immigration Services, and the account describes itself as
"immigration resistance." Trump has vowed to build a wall along
the U.S. border with Mexico and has promised to deport millions
of illegal immigrants.
Following Trump's inauguration in January, anonymous Twitter
feeds that borrowed the names and logos of more than a dozen
U.S. government agencies appeared to challenge the president's
views on climate change and other issues. They called themselves
"ALT" accounts.
A Twitter spokesman declined to comment beyond the court
papers, and the company has declined to say whether it has
received demands about other anti-Trump accounts.
Social media companies frequently receive requests from
governments under seal, though the requests are typically about
a criminal proceeding or national security matter.
This summons came from an office that investigates employee
corruption, misconduct and mismanagement.
Lawmakers of both parties questioned the propriety of the
summons.
Republican senators Cory Gardner of Colorado and Mike Lee of
Utah sent a letter on Friday to Homeland Security Secretary John
Kelly, asking what protocols existed to protect free speech in
agency investigations.
Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, sent a separate
letter on Friday to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which is
part of Homeland Security, requesting an investigation into why
and how the summons was issued.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Additional reporting by Dustin Volz
in Washington; Editing by David Gregorio and Lisa Shumaker)