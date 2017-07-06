FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月6日 / 晚上9点14分 / 1 天前

U.S. judge allows Twitter lawsuit over surveillance to move forward

1 分钟阅读

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge ruled on Thursday that a lawsuit filed by Twitter Inc seeking the right to reveal the extent of U.S. government surveillance requests could move forward.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said in a written order that the U.S. government had failed to show the kind of "clear and present danger" that could possibly justify restrictions on the right of Twitter to talk about the requests it receives.

Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Dan Grebler

