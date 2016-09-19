Twitter to lay off some employees at development center in India

Sept 19 Twitter Inc said on Monday it would lay off some employees and halt engineering work at one of its development centers in Bengaluru.

The company, which also has offices in Mumbai and Delhi, said it would continue to maintain a presence for other operations in the city, which is considered India's technology hub.

"Twitter remains committed to India as a strategic market for users, partners and advertisers," said a spokesperson for the company. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)