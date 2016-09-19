UPDATE 1-Twitter to lay off less than 20 employees at India center-source

(Adds details)

By Supantha Mukherjee and Narottam Medhora

Sept 19 Twitter Inc said on Monday it would lay off some employees and halt engineering work at one of its development centers in India's technology hub Bengaluru.

The layoffs will impact less than 20 employees at the development center, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The employees were part of ZipDial, an Indian mobile communications startup bought by Twitter last year, the source said.

"Over the past 18 months, we have incorporated the technology and talent of our ZipDial acquisition across our company," said a company spokesperson.

Twitter said it remained committed to India as a strategic market and would continue to maintain a presence in the city.

The company had 3,860 employees globally as of June 2016. However, it did not disclose the number of employees it had in India. (Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)