Twitter plans to cut hundreds of jobs - Bloomberg

Oct 24 Twitter Inc is planning to cut hundreds of jobs, Bloomberg said on Monday.

The company had 3,860 employees globally as of June 2016.

Twitter said in September it would lay off some employees and halt engineering work at one of its development centers in India's technology hub Bengaluru.

The company could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)