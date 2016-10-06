Twitter shares plunge on report Google has no plan to make bid

Oct 6 Twitter Inc's shares plunged more
than 19 percent in early trading on Thursday after technology
website Recode reported that Alphabet Inc's Google
does not "currently" plan to make a bid for the company.
Walt Disney Co has also decided not to move forward
with a bid, while Apple Inc is unlikely to be a suitor,
Recode reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
That leaves Salesforce.com Inc as the only potential
buyer, Recode said, although the cloud-software maker has not
confirmed publicly that it wants to make a bid.
Salesforce Chief Executive Marc Benioff told CNBC on
Wednesday that Twitter was "an exciting product, but obviously
the business has a lot of challenges."
Salesforce's shares were up 5 percent at $71.85.
Twitter's shares fell as much as 19.2 percent to $20.10,
valuing the company at about $14.2 billion.
The company, run by Jack Dorsey, has struggled to generate
revenue growth and profit despite having about 313 million
average monthly active users.
Twitter has told potential acquirers it wants to conclude
negotiations about selling itself by the time it reports
third-quarter earnings on Oct. 27, Reuters reported on
Wednesday.
Up to Wednesday's close, Twitter's stock had risen by about
a third since reports emerged in September that the company was
in talks with Salesforce.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)