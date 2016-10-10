Salesforce still mulls bid for Twitter as shareholders resist -sources

Oct 10 Salesforce.com Inc is still
deliberating whether it should make an offer for Twitter Inc
in the face of resistance from Salesforce shareholders
over the strategic merits and valuation of such a deal, people
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Twitter shares have lost as much as a third of their value
since Oct. 5 on concerns the company has attracted less interest
from potential acquirers than previously envisaged. It now has a
market capitalization of $12 billion.
Salesforce is deliberating whether it is worth making a
lowball offer for Twitter in the coming days based on Twitter's
stock performance and any news of other bidders, the people
said.
Other potential acquirers such as Alphabet Inc's Google
and Walt Disney Co have backed away from
making offers for the Internet company, the people said. There
may however be other companies contemplating offers for Twitter
whose identity has not yet been reported, some of the sources
suggested.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential. Salesforce declined to comment
while Twitter, Google and Disney did not immediately respond to
a request for comment.
Reuters previously reported that Twitter aimed to conclude
deliberations about selling itself by Oct. 27, when it reports
its third-quarter earnings.
Salesforce.com, run by CEO Marc Benioff, is focused on
cloud-based sales and marketing software. Unlike Twitter, its
main product is aimed at business users, not consumers. Under
Salesforce.com, Twitter could become a corporate tool used to
power sentiment analysis and nurture customer relationships.
A potential acquisition of Twitter has weighed down
Salesforce's stock since news broke on Sept. 23 that it was
vying for Twitter. Its shares rose as much as 7 percent on
Monday after a weekend report by Bloomberg News suggested
Salesforce was unlikely to make an offer.
Some analysts and investors have questioned why Salesforce
would need to own Twitter, when it already licenses the Twitter
"firehose" for its new artificial intelligence platform,
Einstein.
At Salesforce's annual client conference last week, Benioff
said Salesforce considers buying many companies but maintains
discipline, and wished Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey "well." These
comments tamped out expectations that Salesforce would be an
aggressive bidder for Twitter.
Since its founding a decade ago, Twitter has struggled to
generate revenue growth and profit, despite having some 313
million average monthly active users and a growing presence as a
source of news.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Liana B. Baker
in San Francisco; Editing by David Gregorio)