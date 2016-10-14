UPDATE 1-Salesforce CEO says company will not bid for Twitter

(Recasts with confirmation from Salesforce)
By Liana B. Baker and Jim Finkle
Oct 14 Salesforce.com Inc's chief
executive, Marc Benioff, said he has ruled out bidding for
Twitter Inc, a decision that appeased Salesforce's
investors on Friday and raised questions about Twitter's future.
"In this case we've walked away. It wasn't the right fit for
us," Benioff told the Financial Times in an interview, saying
there were many reasons the fit was not right, including price
and the culture of the company.
A spokeswoman for Salesforce confirmed the comments made to
the FT and said the company had nothing further to add. Twitter
declined to comment.
Twitter's shares fell 5.7 percent to $16.77, while those of
Salesforce rose 6.5 percent to $75.23.
A potential acquisition of Twitter had weighed on
Salesforce's stock since news broke on Sept. 23 that it was
vying for Twitter.
Salesforce, which is focused on cloud-based sales and
marketing software, would be the latest bidder to walk away from
Twitter, which has had been exploring a potential sale to a
handful of buyers, Reuters previously reported. Google
and Walt Disney Co had initially explored interest in an
acquisition but walked away in recent weeks, sources told
Reuters earlier this week.
Since its founding a decade ago, Twitter has struggled to
generate revenue growth and profit, despite having some 313
million average monthly active users and a growing presence as a
source of news.
Bob O'Donnell, chief analyst with market research firm
TECHnalysis, said Twitter is in a "challenging position." If it
doesn't find a buyer, it needs to change the way it does
business, he said.
Twitter's CEO, Jack Dorsey, sent a memo to employees last
month calling the company "the people's news network," and
rallying them to "deliver a better Twitter faster."
Twitter has recently signed deals with a number of media
companies and sports organizations to stream major events such
as the presidential debates and Thursday Night National Football
League games.
