REFILE-Twitter in talks to buy Bieber-backed selfie app Shots-CNBC

(Corrects to fix media coding)

Nov 25 Twitter Inc is in talks to buy Shots, a selfie photo-sharing app, CNBC reported, citing a source close to the Justin Bieber-backed company.

The microblogging website is particularly interested in the app's more than 3 million users, nearly two-thirds of whom are women under 24, CNBC said. (cnb.cx/1AQ7U34)

A Twitter spokesperson said the company does not comment on rumor and speculation. Shots could not be reached immediately for comment. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)