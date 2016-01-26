Twitter names AmEx executive Leslie Berland as chief marketing officer

Viacom's Paramount Pictures inks deal with Chinese film companies
Jan 19 Viacom's Paramount Pictures has signed a three-year deal with two Chinese film companies, Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media, the companies said on Thursday.
Jan 26 Twitter Inc named American Express Co executive Leslie Berland as its chief marketing officer, Chief Executive Jack Dorsey tweeted on Tuesday.
"Welcoming @leslieberland to Twitter! She will join as our CMO to help tell the stories of our iconic product!," Dorsey tweeted. (bit.ly/20qySZo)
Berland is currently executive vice president of global advertising, marketing and digital partnerships at American Express. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Jan 19 Viacom's Paramount Pictures has signed a three-year deal with two Chinese film companies, Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media, the companies said on Thursday.
* Reported updated clinical, biomarker data from ongoing study of DKN-01
* CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME OF $10.2 MILLION IN Q4 2016 WAS VIRTUALLY UNCHANGED FROM Q3