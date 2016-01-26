版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 26日 星期二 21:49 BJT

Twitter names AmEx executive Leslie Berland as chief marketing officer

Jan 26 Twitter Inc named American Express Co executive Leslie Berland as its chief marketing officer, Chief Executive Jack Dorsey tweeted on Tuesday.

"Welcoming @leslieberland to Twitter! She will join as our CMO to help tell the stories of our iconic product!," Dorsey tweeted. (bit.ly/20qySZo)

Berland is currently executive vice president of global advertising, marketing and digital partnerships at American Express. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐