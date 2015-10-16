UPDATE 1-Twitter to pay Kordestani annual base salary of $50,000

(Adds details, shares)
Oct 16 Twitter Inc said it would pay
new Executive Chairman Omid Kordestani an annual base salary of
$50,000 and a one-time grant of options to buy 800,000 shares of
the microblogging website operator.
The company said it does not expect Kordestani to be
appointed to any committee of the board. (1.usa.gov/1LxpYU6)
Twitter poached Kordestani from Google Inc on Wednesday, the
latest step in the company's turnaround efforts under Jack
Dorsey, who last week was named permanent CEO.
Kordestani's appointment was a move by Twitter to allay
concerns about Dorsey's dual role as head of mobile payments
company Square Inc.
On Wednesday, Square filed for its long-expected initial
public offering.
Kordestani, 51, joined Google as its 11th employee in 1999
and stayed for 10 years. After a few years away, he returned
full-time in October 2014 as chief business officer.
At Google, Kordestani had an annual base salary of $237,500
and stock awards of about $123 million, according to the latest
Google proxy filing.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)