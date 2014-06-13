UPDATE 4-Two senior Twitter executives resign as growth lags

(Adds departure of top executive and details)
By Supriya Kurane and Gerry Shih
June 12 Twitter Inc on Thursday
announced the abrupt departure of two senior executives,
including the chief operating officer who had been responsible
for the social media company's efforts to revive flagging user
growth.
Ali Rowghani, once seen as an influential No. 2 who oversaw
Twitter's product development, finances and dealmaking, departed
after clashing with Chief Executive Officer Dick Costolo over
whether he should continue to oversee product innovation, a
person familiar with the matter said.
Hours later, Chloe Sladden, the vice president of media who
reported to Rowghani, said in a tweet late Thursday that she had
also resigned.
Although Rowghani had been praised for orchestrating a
series of financing deals for Twitter that culminated in a
successful initial public offering in 2013, his ouster, which
had the backing of Twitter's board of directors, underscores the
tensions and rising pressure at Twitter to tweak its
microblogging offering to attract new users.
Formerly the chief financial officer at Pixar Animation
Studios, Rowghani joined Twitter as CFO in 2010 but steadily
expanded his influence to rival Costolo's. He was appointed COO
in 2012 and was tasked last year with increasing Twitter's user
base and revenue, with high-ranking executives such as former
vice president of product Michael Sippey reporting to him rather
than Costolo.
But the mood within the San Francisco company has turned
sour as user growth flagged and its stock price traded at nearly
half its value six months ago.
Costolo projected privately in 2013 that Twitter would reach
400 million users by the end of that year, according to news
reports, but the company reported 255 million users as of early
2014.
The company said it did not intend to replace Rowghani,
whose responsibilities will be taken over by other managers.
Twitter hired Google Inc executive Daniel Graf to
lead its product development in April. The source familiar with
the company's internal politics said that was what precipitated
showdown talks between Rowghani and Costolo over his role.
Twitter shares jumped 3.5 percent to $36.80 on Thursday.
TWEAKS
Some Twitter employees also openly questioned Rowghani's
long-term plans after he sold $9 million worth of shares in
April, said one employee who asked not to be named.
The move bothered a swathe of the workforce particularly
because Rowghani had asked early employees to sign agreements
that would prevent them from selling their own shares. Twitter
eventually backed down from that request, this person said.
Some analysts warned that a shake-up at the top would not be
enough to spur growth at Twitter.
"His resignation implies that the platform has not seen
acceleration in important user and engagement metrics," Jordan
Rohan, an Internet analyst at Stifel, wrote in a research memo.
"At this point we are not sure if or when user engagement will
rebound."
Arguing that tweaks to Twitter's product would result in
better user engagement, Costolo has asked Wall Street for time
to show improvement, particularly in April after Twitter
disclosed data showing flagging momentum in user growth.
But in the end, slowing growth may only be a reflection of
Twitter's limited appeal.
"The issue for Twitter is not per se the management team,"
said Hudson Square Research analyst Daniel Ernst. "I think they
are doing all the right things. The issue for Twitter is not
Twitter, it's that the expectations Twitter could become as big
as Facebook were incorrect."
Technology news website Re/code first reported on Wednesday
that Twitter was considering a shake-up in top management,
including a possible shift in Rowghani's responsibilities. (r.reuters.com/weq99v)
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane, Lehar Maan and Abhirup Roy in
Bangalore and Gerry Shih and Joseph Menn in San Francisco;
Editing by Don Sebastian, Jeffrey Benkoe, Tom Brown and Eric
Walsh)