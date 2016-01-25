Twitter names Nathan Hubbard as interim media head-CNBC

Jan 25 Twitter Inc named Chief
Commercial Officer Nathan Hubbard as interim media head, CNBC
reported on Monday, citing a source.
Twitter's management will hold a retreat on Tuesday to
discuss the company's future, CNBC said in a tweet, citing the
source. (bit.ly/1PgFpC0)
Twitter was not immediately available for comment.
The news follows Twitter's biggest ever management exodus on
Monday, when five high-level executives announced that they were
leaving the company.
Among them was media head Katie Jacobs Stanton, who Hubbard
will be replacing on an interim basis.
