Twitter users dislike Twitter exec exodus

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 25 Twitter users mostly disliked
the largest executive exodus at the online social media company
announced late on Sunday, with some notable tweets criticizing
CEO Jack Dorsey and even speculating on potential acquirers.
The Thomson Reuters social media sentiment analysis index
was negative overall on Twitter, falling close to its lowest
levels in the past year following Dorsey's tweet announcing the
voluntary departures.
"Only 5 of the 13 @Twitter execs that presented at their Nov
2014 analyst day are left," read a post from Rich Greenfield
(@RichBTIG), a media and technology analyst at BTIG, which was
retweeted more than 500 times.
Many tweets took jabs at Twitter Inc co-founder
Dorsey, who returned as permanent CEO in October but still runs
his other startup, online payment firm Square Inc.
"As we said about 1000 times on TV, print and radio. Jack
Dorsey can't run one let alone two companies. He is a destroyer
of value," tweeted Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki), chief
executive of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management,
on Monday.
The Thomson Reuters index tracks and aggregates positive,
neutral and negative tweets on a company to generate a sentiment
score. The index shows that sentiment toward Twitter has mostly
been negative for the past two weeks.
CEO Dorsey said late on Sunday that media head Katie Jacobs
Stanton, product head Kevin Weil, head of engineering Alex
Roetter and human resources head Brian "Skip" Schipper, had all
chosen to leave the company, without specifying exactly why.
According to social media analytics firm Zoomph, tweets
about Twitter's stock spiked following Dorsey's tweet Sunday
night and began trending on Monday morning.
Twitter shares fell 3 percent on Monday and are now down
nearly 50 percent since Dorsey's return on concerns he cannot
revive stalled growth.
The departures and share price decline prompted some to
suggest the possibility of an acquisition. "With @twitter stock
at an all time low, I wonder if it's time for @IBM or @oracle to
buy them?" tweeted Alan Lepofsky (@alanlepo) on Monday.
A Twitter spokeswoman declined to comment.
Not all tweets were critical.
"@jack Hard time it might be for @twitter, but as head of a
company, the respect you pay people when they leave speaks
volumes. #respect," tweeted Samson (@yeesamson), head of product
innovation at Synergy Marketing.
(Additional reporting by Gina Cherelus; Editing by Bill Rigby)