Twitter appoints Katie Stanton global media chief -source

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7 Twitter Inc has
appointed Katie Stanton its new media chief, placing the former
Google executive at the heart of its crucial relationships with
Hollywood and the global media industry, a source with knowledge
of the move said on Monday.
Stanton, formerly head of international strategy, fills in
for Chloe Sladden, who left the online messaging service as part
of a recent management shake-up that also included the departure
of former chief operating officer Ali Rowghani.
Twitter has reported lackluster user and usage growth for
the last couple of quarters, and its stock price has nearly
halved in the last six months.
Stanton will now oversee Twitter's continuing efforts to
court TV networks, Hollywood studios and other media companies
around the world. The service in recent years has become a
popular platform for promoting the content of media companies,
and for viewers to interact around programs and live events.
That in turn drove advertising and revenue growth.
Stanton's new role as vice president of global media entails
working with media companies around the world. That expands on
Sladden's U.S. brief and builds on Stanton's previous role,
which involved expanding Twitter's operations outside of the
United States, the source said on condition of anonymity because
the appointment has not been announced.
Stanton, who formerly worked for the U.S. State Department,
already leads Twitter's relationships with foreign media
companies such as the BBC and Brazil's Globo, and sits on the
board of French conglomerate Vivendi.
Media industry publication Variety first reported Stanton's
new role on Monday.
(Reporting by Edwin Chan. Editing by Andre Grenon)