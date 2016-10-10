Twitter CEO calls company 'people's news network'

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 10 Twitter Inc Chief
Executive Jack Dorsey defined one of the company's missions as
being the "people's news network," according to an internal memo
seen on Monday.
The 10-year-old social networking service has long struggled
to define its core purpose and is under the spotlight as it
explores selling itself in a process that has attracted
potential buyers such as Salesforce.com.
Twitter has made a recent push into news and sports on
mobile devices and this foray could pique the interest of a
media company as an acquirer, analysts have said.
The memo does not address the sales process. Twitter did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Bloomberg, which first published the memo Monday, reported
that it was sent to employees last week.
Dorsey who returned as a permanent CEO about a year ago
thanks employees in the message for showing resilience and calls
on them to help the company strive to be the first place "people
check to see what's happening."
"Twitter is what's happening, and what everyone is talking
about (literally!). News and talk. We're the people's news
network."
Later, Dorsey said, "So let's show them what we're made of
and deliver a better Twitter faster than they thought possible.
We can do this every day. We can do this!"
Twitter has recently signed deals with a number of media
companies and sports organizations to stream major events such
as the presidential debates and Thursday Night NFL games.
Twitter went public in November 2013 at $26 a share. The
shares peaked above $74 just over a month after its IPO, but
have been on a steady downward trajectory since. Twitter shares
closed trading at $17.56 per share Monday, down more than 11
percent on speculation that no buyer for the whole company would
ultimately emerge.
