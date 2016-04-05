版本:
New Twitter feature to make it easier to share tweets privately

April 5 Twitter Inc is offering a new feature that would make it easier for users to share tweets privately with friends, the company said in a blog post.

The feature, "Message button", updates an existing option that allows tweets to be sent privately through direct messages. (bit.ly/1RCmbbk)

Twitter said the feature would be available from Tuesday for the iOS and Android mobile platforms. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

