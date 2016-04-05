New Twitter feature to make it easier to share tweets privately

BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.75
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
April 5 Twitter Inc is offering a new feature that would make it easier for users to share tweets privately with friends, the company said in a blog post.
The feature, "Message button", updates an existing option that allows tweets to be sent privately through direct messages. (bit.ly/1RCmbbk)
Twitter said the feature would be available from Tuesday for the iOS and Android mobile platforms. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
Jan 18 Streaming video pioneer Netflix Inc added over a third more subscribers than expected in the last quarter of 2016, a sign of success for its ambitious global expansion that sent its shares up 7 percent in extended trading.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday.