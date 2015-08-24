Security researcher who hacked moving Jeep leaves Twitter

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 24 The security researcher
who hacked into a moving Jeep earlier this year has resigned as
an engineer at Twitter Inc after three years on the
job, a person familiar with the matter said.
Charlie Miller, a former National Security Agency hacker who
is the one of the world's best-known security experts, declined
to comment on his departure or say what he would do next.
A Twitter spokesman could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Miller's latest feat, breaking into a moving Jeep as it
drove on the highway, was done with IOActive researcher Chris
Valasek and was the subject of talks at this month's security
conferences in Las Vegas.
Their efforts, which were coordinated with manufacturer Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles NV, prompted the first vehicle
recall to protect drivers from possible malicious hacking.
FCA USA LLC recalled 1.4 million vehicles to
install software intended to prevent hackers from emulating the
experiment, which used the cellular network to enter the
entertainment system and then win control of the engine, brakes
and steering.
Shares in Twitter, which is seeking a permanent chief
executive officer, have fallen by more than 40 percent from the
first day of trading in 2013 level and set a record low as the
broader market sank on Monday.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)